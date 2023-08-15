Entries Sought For Parade

Entries are being sought for an upcoming parade in Salina. The Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair is seeking parade entries and invites everyone to participate.

According to the organization, this year’s Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair Parade will feature the theme, Salina’s Old West, to support the Old West theme of the Street Fair. Decorated parade entries are highly encouraged.

There is no entry fee to participate. Parade applications must be returned by Friday, September 1st.

Fill out an application online or download it at smokyhillmuseum.org under the Street Fair tab. To have an application mailed to you, email [email protected], or call Rosa De La Cruz at 785-309-5776.

On September 23rd, the parade entry sign‐in will begin at 9:00 a.m. Participants must be signed in and in place by 9:45 a.m. The parade will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m.

The parade route will be on Santa Fe Avenue, between Elm Street and South Street. An information packet will be sent to everyone who enters by the deadline.