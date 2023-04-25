Entrepreneurs Needed to Rise to the Challenge

The American Farm Bureau Federation is looking for entrepreneurs.

The Farm Bureau Ag Innovation Challenge is a national business competition that showcases U.S. startups developing innovative solutions that address challenges facing America’s farmers, ranchers and rural communities. Launched in 2015, The Challenge was the first national business competition of its kind focused exclusively on rural entrepreneurs.

Now in their tenth year, the American Farm Bureau Federation in partnership with Farm Credit, are looking to identify the top entrepreneurs who are addressing both traditional challenges farmers face on their operation, such as access to labor, optimizing yield and reducing operating costs, to entrepreneurs who are addressing new challenges facing farmers and rural communities.

Farm Bureau will award $165,000 in startup funds to ten businesses, culminating at a live pitch competition and networking event at the AFBF Convention in January 2024 in Salt Lake City, UT. The Ag Innovation Challenge Winner will be awarded $50,000 in startup funds provided by our sponsors.

The signup deadline is May 12. For more information or to apply, go to fb.org/challenge.

