Entire Nursing Home Infected With COVID-19

An entire nursing home facility in Northwest Kansas has been infected with COVID-19, and multiple people have died.

According to the Norton County Health Department a COVID-19 outbreak has occurred at the Andbe Home in Norton. All 62 residents have tested positive with the virus and 10 of them have died. One resident is in the hospital, the other 51 are being cared for at the nursing home facility.

Some staff members have also tested positive while the remaining staff is currently being tested.

Working with Norton County authorities state authorities worked to help mitigate the outbreak.