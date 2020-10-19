Salina, KS

Now: 48 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 57 ° | Lo: 37 °

Entire Nursing Home Infected With COVID-19

Todd PittengerOctober 19, 2020

An entire nursing home facility in Northwest Kansas has been infected with COVID-19, and multiple people have died.

According to the Norton County Health Department a COVID-19 outbreak has occurred at the Andbe Home in Norton. All 62 residents have tested positive with the virus and 10 of them have died. One resident is in the hospital, the other 51 are being cared for at the nursing home facility.

Some staff members have also tested positive while the remaining staff is currently being tested.

Working with Norton County authorities state authorities worked to help mitigate the outbreak.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Entire Nursing Home Infected With C...

An entire nursing home facility in Northwest Kansas has been infected with COVID-19, and multiple pe...

October 19, 2020 Comments

39 New Saline County COVID Cases

Top News

October 19, 2020

New SAC Exhibition to Feature 3 Kan...

Kansas News

October 19, 2020

Staff Member at Larned State Hospit...

COVID-19 Top News

October 19, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

New SAC Exhibition to Fea...
October 19, 2020Comments
Driver Crashes, Is Arrest...
October 19, 2020Comments
Detailed Scam Loses a Sal...
October 19, 2020Comments
OPINION: Low-Income Kansa...
October 19, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH