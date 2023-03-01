Entertainment & Fan Experience Enhancements Announced for Big 12 Basketball Championships

Grammy-Nominated Hip-Hop Legend Fat Joe to Perform Friday Night of Championship Week, DJ Diesel (Shaquille O’ Neal) to Perform DJ Set on Saturday Night Jordin Sparks to perform National Anthem, Big 12 Conference to extend collaboration with A Bathing Ape

The Big 12 announced today a variety of entertainment and fan experience enhancements for the upcoming Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships. These enhancements are the latest in a series of entertainment partnerships and collaborations the Big 12 has executed as it continues to market itself at the intersection of sports and culture.

Grammy-nominated hip-hop legend Fat Joe will be performing a VIP-only set on Friday, March 10th, following the conclusion of that day’s slate of games. Additionally, NBA legend and media personality Shaquille O’Neal – under his alias DJ Diesel – will be performing a one-hour DJ set at Mosaic in the Power & Light District following Saturday’s games on March 11th, at 10:00 p.m. Admission information surrounding DJ Diesel’s performance can be found here.

“As we continue to elevate the Big 12 brand, we are thrilled to introduce a series of enhancements that will make the fan experience at our basketball championships second to none,” said Commissioner Brett Yormark. “The Big 12 Conference is a basketball powerhouse – as we thread the fabric connecting sports and culture, the Conference will continue to offer an array of off-court entertainment features, as well. I’m grateful to each of our partners, and I look forward to watching our incredible student-athletes perform on Big 12 Basketball’s biggest stage in Kansas City.”

The Big 12 Conference and A Bathing Ape (BAPE) will expand their partnership during this year’s Basketball Championships. This collaboration will see the Conference and BAPE creating a limited-edition Big 12 x BAPE t-shirt that features each school’s logo circling the BAPE insignia. The legendary BAPE camouflage marks will also be featured across videoboards and signage throughout Municipal Auditorium and T-Mobile Center. Previously, the Big 12 and BAPE partnered during the 2022 Football Championship, creating a BAPE-themed camouflage Big 12 logo and placing it at each 25-yard line, as well as endzone pylons and officials’ uniforms.

Both the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship Game will feature renowned artists performing the National Anthem, with Grammy Award-nominated artist Jordin Sparks performing at the Men’s Championship Game and rising star Lanie Gardner performing at the Women’s Championship Game.

The Conference will be partnering with the KC Current, Kansas City’s NWSL team, for the Women’s Basketball Championship. This partnership will see the KC Current Blue Crew – the club’s official supporter group – attending each of the women’s tournament games. Additionally, the Women’s Basketball Championships semifinal games on Saturday, March 11 will feature a KC Current “takeover”.

The Conference will also be introducing the Championship Club at the 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship, a premium food and beverage experience accessible only for the 200-plus courtside seat ticket holders. This club will be the first-of-its-kind in the Conference’s Basketball Championship history. The Women’s Basketball Championship will feature the Championship Club and identical amenities and offerings starting in 2024, when the Championship officially moves to T-Mobile Center from Municipal Auditorium.

The Big 12 and popular sneaker artist Kickstradomis will be partnering to create a custom pair of Big 12-inspired kicks. These sneakers will be given away through a social media contest hosted on the Big 12 Twitter and Instagram channels.

The Big 12 will be collaborating with Therabody throughout the Men’s and Women’s Championships for student-athlete wellness and recovery needs. Products will be available during games as well as in a Therabody pop-up recovery lounge near the women’s basketball venue and attached hotel which will feature Theraguns, Jetboots and other products. Additionally, teams staying at other hotel properties will have access to products, as will men’s and women’s officials. Dedicated Therabody staff will be available for assistance for each student-athlete.

The Big 12 Conference will be supporting local businesses of Kansas City by partnering with a group of KC-based organizations, including the KC Current, Charlie Hustle, Power & Light District and more. The Conference is also tapping local Kansas City artists for National Anthem performances at the Championships, featuring Rebecca Taylor, Kansas Trumpets, KC A Capella, UMKC Choir and Deanna Richard.

The Big 12 and Levy Restaurants will be introducing #Big12Eats at T-Mobile Center this year, a foodie-focused menu of items that will satisfy the palate of fans from every team. This menu will feature 10 school-specific food items, including The Baylor Float (Vanilla ice cream and Dr Pepper), Cyclones Tenderloin (Kaiser bun, breaded pork tenderloin, sliced onion, sweet and spicy pickles), Jayhawks Mac & Cheese (pasta and creamy white cheese sauce, topped with house-smoked pulled pork, Levy signature BBQ sauce, and crispy fried onions), K-State’s Wabash Cannondog (Bacon wrapped jumbo hot dog topped with Wildcat Purple relish), Stormin’ from Norman Oklahoma Taco (Frybread topped with ground beef, shredded lettuce, chopped tomato, beans, onions, and chili), Pistol Pete’s OSU Fried Corn (Elote-style bacon-fried corn topped with crushed Doritos), TCU Loaded Tots (tater tots, spicy queso sauce, chopped house smoked brisket, pico de gallo, topped with Horned Frog Purple sour cream), Longhorn Quesadilla (Triple cheese quesadilla, steak or chicken, with Burnt Orange salsa rojo sauce), Tech’s Masked Rider Burger (All beef patty, Cheddar, fried onion ring, sweet pickled jalapenos and Red Raiders BBQ sauce), and the West Virginia Mountaineer Roll (Sliced pepperoni and mozzarella cheese in a soft roll).

Tickets for the 2023 Phillips 66 Men’s Basketball Championship can be purchased at www.Big12Sports.com/buytickets or www.t-mobilecenter.com. Tickets for the 2023 Phillips 66 Women’s Basketball Championship can also be purchased at www.Big12Sports.com/buytickets, as well as www.ticketmaster.com/Big12WBB, and at the Municipal Auditorium Box Office.