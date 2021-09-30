Enrollment Soaring at KSU Salina

Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus marks its fourth year of continued enrollment growth in fall 2021.

This year the campus has experienced a 14% increase in total enrollment, now 741 students, up from 649 last year.

“We know our personalized approach to education helps students be successful,” said Christopher Smith, executive director of enrollment management and student engagement. “We saw huge increases in applications from Saline County, which increased by 54% this year, and an increase of 40% in first-generation students. We also saw an increase in both in-state and out-of-state applications, 84% and 39% respectively.”

It is the fourth year in a row the freshmen population has grown. This year’s freshman class is 141, up 22% from 2020, and transfer student enrollment increased by 114%. The two on-campus suite-style residence halls are once again at capacity for the third year in a row.

“This has been an exciting year for our campus,” said Alysia Starkey, CEO and dean. “The aerospace and technology industries are hiring graduates at record pace and our enrollment management team, faculty and staff are working hard to keep up with demand. It is a great time to start a career in the industries we serve.”

The K-State Aerospace and Technology Campus provides degrees for in-demand careers in aviation, advanced manufacturing, automation and technology, and much-needed career fields in Kansas like social work. The campus focuses on real-world education and uses 71% of its learning space for lab or hands-on learning.

The programs that saw the largest growth this year were in engineering technology and aviation. Engineering technology degrees increased in enrollment by 89%, with strong growth in electrical computer engineering technology and mechanical engineering technology. The aviation maintenance management program also increased 55% and the professional pilot program continued with record enrollment for the third year in a row.

“I could not be prouder of the campus community,” Smith said. “In a year of uncertainty, they never lost focus of keeping students at the center of everything we do. We continue to focus on diversity and inclusion, creating learning communities representing the world we live in today.”

To learn more about enrolling at the Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus, including taking a campus tour and exploring degree options, contact the Office of Admissions at 785-826-2640 or [email protected].