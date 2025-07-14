Enrollment Begins, Back to School Fair Approaching

It’s a sure sign that back to school is near. Online enrollment opens this week, and walk-in enrollment and the Saline County Back to School Fair will both be held in a couple of weeks.
According to the school district, online enrollment opens this Monday, July 14th, for both new and returning Salina Public Schools students. Log into Skyward July 14-28 for school registration.
For those who have not enrolled online, walk-in enrollment for all schools and all students will be held at Central High School, 650 E. Crawford, from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on July 22nd. Help with the online enrollment process will be available at walk-in enrollment.
The Saline County Back to School Fair will be held the same day as well, Tuesday, July 22nd. The event is scheduled from 11 until 6.
- Distribution of free basic school supplies to Saline County K-8 registered students eligible for free/reduced school lunches. (Eligibility based on free/reduced meal proof)
- No cost student health screening, sports & school physicals
- Dental screenings / cavity prevention
- Community information booths and games
This yearly event is funded by local donations from businesses, foundations, churches, service organizations and individuals.