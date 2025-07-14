Enrollment Begins, Back to School Fair Approaching

It’s a sure sign that back to school is near. Online enrollment opens this week, and walk-in enrollment and the Saline County Back to School Fair will both be held in a couple of weeks.

According to the school district, online enrollment opens this Monday, July 14th, for both new and returning Salina Public Schools students. Log into Skyward July 14-28 for school registration.

For those who have not enrolled online, walk-in enrollment for all schools and all students will be held at Central High School, 650 E. Crawford, from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on July 22nd. Help with the online enrollment process will be available at walk-in enrollment.

The Saline County Back to School Fair will be held the same day as well, Tuesday, July 22nd. The event is scheduled from 11 until 6.

The Back To School Fair includes: Distribution of free basic school supplies to Saline County K-8 registered students eligible for free/reduced school lunches. (Eligibility based on free/reduced meal proof)

No cost student health screening, sports & school physicals

Dental screenings / cavity prevention

Community information booths and games