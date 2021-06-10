Engine Fire Destroys Pickup

No one was hurt after a pickup truck burst into flames near the Saline/Ottawa County line on Wednesday afternoon.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 17-year-old Rose Ahlvers was driving northbound on 81-Highway when she heard the engine on her Ford F150 begin to make strange noises.

She pulled over quickly as smoke began to pour out from under the hood. Moments later the truck was on fire.

A crew from Rural Fire District #7 responded to the scene and doused the fire. The truck is a total loss.

The incident occurred in the 5,000 block of North 81 Highway on Wednesday around 12:15pm.