Salina, KS

Now: 74 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 76 ° | Lo: 57 °

Enforcement of New Trash Guidelines to Begin

Todd PittengerOctober 6, 2021

City of Salina sanitation customers can expect full implementation of the new trash cart setout guidelines beginning Monday, October 18th. At that time waste will no longer be collected from carts not in compliance.

According to the City, with the intention of smoothing the transition by helping customers learn and adapt to the new guidelines, a “soft rollout” began July 19th. Since then, customers’ waste has been collected regardless of guideline compliance; however, when out of compliance, customers have been left an education flyer with a checked box noting which guideline was not met.

The soft rollout was extended to October 18th to allow time for the City’s additional cart order to arrive after manufacturing delays postponed delivery nearly seven weeks. Since, during that time, the City was unable to provide customers with their requested number of carts to effectively follow the new guidelines, the sanitation work group did not fully implement them.

With customers having now received their additional waste carts, the City will begin full guideline implementation. For example, items left outside the waste cart(s) will not be collected. Only refuse within fully-closed waste carts will be collected.

Additional waste carts are available for a $2.00 monthly fee each. To request yours, please call (785) 833-8198 or (785) 309-5750, or email [email protected].

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Enforcement of New Trash Guidelines...

City of Salina sanitation customers can expect full implementation of the new trash cart setout guid...

October 6, 2021 Comments

150th Saline County COVID Death

Top News

October 6, 2021

Ready to Spark Learning Through 4-H...

Kansas News

October 6, 2021

Moped Stolen

Kansas News

October 6, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Ready to Spark Learning T...
October 6, 2021Comments
Moped Stolen
October 6, 2021Comments
Rear-End Accident in Sali...
October 6, 2021Comments
Three More Most Wanted Ar...
October 6, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices