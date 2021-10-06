Enforcement of New Trash Guidelines to Begin

City of Salina sanitation customers can expect full implementation of the new trash cart setout guidelines beginning Monday, October 18th. At that time waste will no longer be collected from carts not in compliance.

According to the City, with the intention of smoothing the transition by helping customers learn and adapt to the new guidelines, a “soft rollout” began July 19th. Since then, customers’ waste has been collected regardless of guideline compliance; however, when out of compliance, customers have been left an education flyer with a checked box noting which guideline was not met.

The soft rollout was extended to October 18th to allow time for the City’s additional cart order to arrive after manufacturing delays postponed delivery nearly seven weeks. Since, during that time, the City was unable to provide customers with their requested number of carts to effectively follow the new guidelines, the sanitation work group did not fully implement them.

With customers having now received their additional waste carts, the City will begin full guideline implementation. For example, items left outside the waste cart(s) will not be collected. Only refuse within fully-closed waste carts will be collected.

Additional waste carts are available for a $2.00 monthly fee each. To request yours, please call (785) 833-8198 or (785) 309-5750, or email [email protected].