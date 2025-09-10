Enforcement Effort Returns Results

Saline County Sheriff Deputies were busy during the recently completed “You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.” campaign.

According to the agency, during the previous 2.5 weeks, deputies conducted overtime saturation patrols to aggressively enforce Kansas impaired driving laws. During the campaign, they made 1 impaired driving arrests and wrote 1 safety belt citation, 17 speeding citations, and 48 other citations. 50 vehicle stops were made during the campaign.

According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, if you were stopped you hopefully learned from your experience. This agency will continue to vigorously enforce impaired driving as well as all Kansas traffic laws, not just during this enforcement campaign but all through the year. We enforce traffic laws because those laws help every single person that we share the road with.

The agency reminds everyone to always wear your seat belt, it’s your best defense against impaired drivers. Every trip, every time.