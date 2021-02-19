Enforcement Campaign Near Schools

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office will join other law enforcement agencies in Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma with increased enforcement near high schools to raise awareness on roadway safety. The Seatbelts Are For Everyone, or SAFE effort, begins Monday and goes through March 5th.

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens aged 15-18 in the United States, ahead of all other types of injury, disease or violence.

“Even one teen death is unacceptable,” Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said. “Please slow down, put the phone away or turn it off, and always buckle up.”

Deputies will issue citations to any individual who refuses to obey the traffic laws, whether it is for speeding, texting or failing to buckle up.

Teens are reminded driving is a privilege and encourage them to learn about the importance of driving safely.