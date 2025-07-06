Energy Efficient Summer

Summer is here, and hot temperatures are on the horizon. Evergy customers use the most electricity during the summer months as air conditioners work to keep up with the hot weather.

According to the company, not only are there small things customers can do to have a big impact on saving energy, Kansas customers can now enroll in new energy efficiency programs that not only help them save energy but also earn incentives with energy efficient upgrades.

Here are some ways to save energy and money this summer and beyond.

Adjust your air conditioning with a smart thermostat. Raising your thermostat by as little as 3-5 degrees can have an impact on your energy usage. Kansas customers can receive a free or heavily discounted smart thermostat available on Evergy’s new marketplace by enrolling in our Thermostat Program. Smart thermostats can be adjusted anywhere a customer has access to the internet. Customers can save up to $145 per year.

Change your HVAC filters. Changing them regularly will keep air flowing properly and ensure your furnace and air conditioner work at peak efficiency.

Close your blinds, shades, or curtains to block sunlight during the hottest part of the day – especially for south- or west-facing windows.

Seal gaps in your windows or exterior doors – Caulk around the frames to seal gaps. Add weatherstripping inside door frames. Attach a door seal to the bottom of the door. Customers can now receive instant rebates when they order weatherstripping, caulk, weatherization kits, and other tools to seal gaps through Evergy’s marketplace.

Turn ceiling fans counterclockwise to push cool air down. Just remember to turn them off when you leave the room; fans cool people, not rooms.

Cook with small appliances. Ovens release heat that makes it harder to keep your home cool. When it’s hot, try cooking with appliances that use less energy, like a microwave or air fryer.

For Kansas customers looking to make larger investments in energy efficiency, there are several new energy efficiency programs available that offer rebates and discounts when energy efficient upgrades are installed, including a rebate worth up to $1000 when customers install energy efficient HVAC equipment. Customers can also complete a Home Energy Analysis when logging into their account to get a detailed energy usage analysis in 5 minutes or less, plus personalized energy savings tips for your home.

An Evergy spokesperson is available for an interview or to answer additional questions.