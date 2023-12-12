Energy Assistance Program Helps Heat Kansas Homes

With temperatures dropping, the Kansas Department for Children and Families has a program for Kansans needing financial assistance to keep their heat on this winter. They can apply for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) earlier this year than in past years.

“Kansas winters can be brutal and no Kansas family should be cold,” said Laura Howard, DCF Secretary. “We are accepting LIEAP applications beginning Dec. 18, rather than the beginning of January as we have traditionally done.”

According to the organization, LIEAP helps Kansans restore or maintain energy services that heat their home. This includes electricity, natural gas, propane and other home heating fuels.

“We understand that applying for benefits can be complicated,” Howard said. “Beginning Dec. 18 through the end of March, DCF and partnering energy companies will be available to help Kansans gather information and submit their LIEAP applications.”

To attend an in-person LIEAP application event near you, visit LIEAP one-on-one support page. Kansans should have with them their identification, proof of income for all adult household members and current utility bills. Partnering energy companies, Atmos Energy, Black Hills Energy, Evergy, Kansas Gas Services and Midwest Energy, will be in attendance at most events in the areas that they provide energy services to Kansans.

Applications are accepted on-line at www.dcf.ks.gov, click “Apply for Services,” until 5 p.m., March 29. To qualify, households must have an adult at the address that is responsible for the heating costs of the home. Applicants be at or below 150% of the federal poverty level.

_ _ _

2024 Income Eligibility Guidelines