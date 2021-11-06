End of Daylight Saving Time Means Increased Driving Danger

As we prepare to turn our clocks back an hour at 2 a.m. this Sunday, with the end of Daylight Saving Time, many may rejoice for the extra hour of sleep. However, AAA Kansas is reminding drivers to prepare for potential challenges, such as changes in sleep patterns that may increase chances of drowsy driving, and shorter days that mean driving home in the dark.

Sleep-deprived drivers cause more than 6,400 deaths and 50,000 debilitating injuries on American roadways each year, according to the National Sleep Foundation ( NSF ).

“While many will enjoy an extra hour of sleep this weekend, few commuters and motorists realize the added dangers that can come as the result of a time change – especially when they are behind the wheel,” said Shawn Steward, AAA Kansas spokesman. “Although we gain an hour of sleep, our sleep patterns are disrupted. This can result in unsafe drowsy driving episodes.”

AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety 2020 Traffic Safety Culture Index data shows that most motorists (95 percent) identify drowsy driving as very or extremely dangerous. Yet, despite high rates of perceived danger and personal/social disapproval regarding drowsy driving, about 17 percent of drivers admit to having driven while being so tired that they had a hard time keeping their eyes open, at least once in the past 30 days. Previous research by the AAA Foundation estimates that drowsy driving is a factor in an average of 328,000 crashes annually, including 109,000 crashes that result in injuries and 6,400 fatal crashes.

“The end of Daylight Saving time this weekend will bring shorter days and longer nights,” noted AAA Kansas’ Steward. “Night driving brings challenges, so we urge motorists to slow down, increase their following distance, use headlights to make yourself more visible, and be extra cautious on our roadways.”

AAA Kansas Tips for Drivers

Slow down.

Turn on your headlights to become more visible during early morning and evening hours.

Keep vehicle headlights and windows (inside and out) clean.

Do not use high beams when other cars or pedestrians are around.

Yield the right of way to pedestrians in crosswalks and do not pass vehicles stopped at crosswalks.

AAA Kansas Tips for Pedestrians and Bicyclists