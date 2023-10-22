End Hunger Clays Shoot Planned

Ready, aim, end hunger!

Kansas Farm Bureau is hosting what they say is “an unforgettable experience that hits the mark on both fun and making a positive impact on the community”.

Step up your game and be part of the action at the upcoming clay shoot event in support of our End Hunger program.

By joining us, you’ll not only enjoy a thrilling day of shooting clays but also contribute to fighting hunger. Every shot you take brings us closer to ensuring no one goes to bed hungry.

The event is Nov. 1 at Powder Creek in Lenexa.