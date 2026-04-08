EMT Arrested in Child Sex Case

An Kansas EMT has been arrested for alleged child sex crimes.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Wednesday morning at 9:23 a.m. KBI agents with the Child Victims Unit executed an arrest warrant at 703 W. Third St., in Oakley, for Dennis D. Dees, 39, of WaKeeney. Dees was arrested for charges of 21 counts of sexual exploitation of a child. Formal charges are pending.

On April 4, 2025, the WaKeeney Police Department requested the KBI investigate a case involving solicitation of a minor. The WaKeeney Police Department was initially contacted by the St. Croix Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin about the case. During the investigation, evidence of child sexual abuse material was discovered on Dees’ electronic devices.

Following his arrest, Dees was booked into the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office Jail. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

The investigation is ongoing.