EMS Techs, Cop Battered by Salina Man

KSAL StaffSeptember 10, 2019

A Salina man was booked into jail after assaulting paramedics and a police officer.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer on patrol noticed a man acting erratically Monday morning in the 1600 block of Roach Street.

Police say 41-year-old Travis Shaw was sweating profusely and talking to himself when he stepped off the curb and was almost struck by a car. The officer made contact with Shaw, who then head butted a member of the EMS team sent to check on him and swatted another paramedic in the head with his hand.

At Salina Regional Health Center Shaw reportedly became agitated again and hit a police officer on the leg. Police say he was under the influence of narcotics in his system.

He is now facing multiple changes that could include battery of a law enforcement officer and drug charges after authorities found baggies of methamphetamine in his pocket. Shaw also has warrants for violating probation in Cherokee County and Jefferson County, Missouri.

