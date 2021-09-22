Salina, KS

Employment Expo Planned in Salina

Todd PittengerSeptember 22, 2021

An event for area job seekers is planned. OCCK, Inc. will be holding the 31st Annual Employment Expo on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the Salina VFW, 1108 W. Crawford, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

According to OCCK, the employment expo is free and limited to the first employers.  Employer registration can be completed by contacting Shanna Sowers at [email protected] or 785.827.9383.

Job seekers are encouraged to attend with resumes and be prepared to interview.

The Employment Expo is sponsored by OCCK, Inc., SHRMA, KansasWorks and the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce.

Additional details can be found online at www.occk.com.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

