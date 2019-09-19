Employers Can Still Apply For Hansen Interns

Applications are still open for employers in northwest Kansas to apply for a spring or summer intern from Fort Hays State University through the FHSU/Dane G. Hansen Internship program.

A grant from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation made 30 paid internships possible for the 2019-20 academic year, including the summer 2020 term. Applications for spring and summer interns will be accepted through Oct. 1.

Eligible employers must be located in the Hansen Foundation’s 26-county service area: the block of counties stretching from the Cheyenne-Wallace County area east to include the Republic-Saline County area, including Ellsworth County. Students do not have to be from the northwest Kansas area.

Interested employers should go to the Career Services page on the FHSU website (fhsu.edu/career/employers/hansen-internship-program) to learn more about the program and complete the application. The employer must also provide a detailed job description for the internship