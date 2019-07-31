Employer Applications Open For Hansen Interns

Businesses and organizations in northwest Kansas can now apply for a fall, spring or summer intern from Fort Hays State University through the FHSU/Dane G. Hansen Internship program.

FHSU students may apply for a fall internship beginning Sept. 9.

A grant from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation made 30 paid internships possible for the 2019-20 academic year, including the summer 2020 term.

Aug. 30 is the deadline for employers to apply for a fall intern. Applications for spring and summer interns will be accepted through Oct. 1.

Eligible employers must be located in the Hansen Foundation’s 26-county service area: the block of counties stretching from the Cheyenne-Wallace County area east to include the Republic-Saline County area, including Ellsworth County. Students do not have to be from the northwest Kansas area.

A participating employer invests $500 toward the student intern’s wages, and the remaining funding is through the Hansen Foundation grant. Each internship is for one semester. Fall and spring interns will work 240 total hours, and summer interns will work 300 total hours.

The interns are paid $10.31 per hour. In addition, five of the students whose internships are outside Hays will also receive stipends to assist with short-term housing costs.

“We appreciate the generosity of the Hansen Foundation in creating these opportunities for FHSU students and area employers,” said Lisa Karlin, career advisor and internship coordinator.

Interested employers should go to the Career Services page on the FHSU website (fhsu.edu/career/employers/hansen-internship-program) to learn more about the program and complete the application. The employer must also provide a detailed job description for the internship.

Beginning Sept. 9, students may apply for a fall internship through their Handshake account at fhsu.joinhandshake.com. The internships will be posted under the Jobs tab and can be found by selecting Employers and then searching the keywords “Hansen Internships.” The application deadline for students is Sept. 30.