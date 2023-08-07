Employer Applications Open For Hansen Interns

Businesses and organizations in northwest Kansas can now apply for a spring or summer 2024 intern from Fort Hays State University through the FHSU/Dane G. Hansen Internship program.

A Dane G. Hansen Foundation grant made paid internships possible for next spring and summer. Applications from employers will be accepted through Sept. 15.

Eligible employers must be located in the Hansen Foundation’s 26-county service area: the block of counties stretching from the Cheyenne-Wallace County area east to include the Republic-Saline County area, including Ellsworth County. However, students do not have to be from the northwest Kansas area to apply.

A participating employer invests $500 toward the student intern’s wages, and the Hansen Foundation grant provides the remaining funding. Each internship is for one semester or summer. Spring interns will work 240 hours, and summer interns will work 300 hours.

“We’re grateful for the Dane G. Hansen Foundation’s continued support of this program,” said Lisa Karlin, internship career advisor. “It provides employers access to new talent and allows students to gain professional work experience and make connections.”

Interested employers should go to the Career Services page on the FHSU website at https://www.fhsu.edu/career/employers/hansen-internship-program to learn more about the program and complete the application. The employer must also provide a detailed job description for the internship.