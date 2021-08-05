Employer Applications Open For Hansen Interns

Businesses and organizations in northwest Kansas can now apply for a spring 2022 or summer 2022 intern from Fort Hays State University through the FHSU/Dane G. Hansen Internship program.

A grant from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation made 25 paid internships possible for next spring and summer. Applications from employers will be accepted through Sept. 17.

Eligible employers must be located in the Hansen Foundation’s 26-county service area: the block of counties stretching from the Cheyenne-Wallace County area east to include the Republic-Saline County area, including Ellsworth County. However, students do not have to be from the northwest Kansas area to apply.

A participating employer invests $500 toward the student intern’s wages, and the remaining funding is provided by the Hansen Foundation grant. Each internship is for one semester or summer. Spring interns will work 240 total hours, and summer interns will work 300 total hours.

“We’re grateful for the Dane G. Hansen Foundation’s continued support of this program,” said Lisa Karlin, internship career advisor. “It provides employers access to new talent and allows students to gain professional work experience through internships.”

Interested employers should go to the Career Services page on the FHSU website at fhsu.edu/career/employers/hansen-internship-program to learn more about the program and complete the application. The employer must also provide a detailed job description for the internship.

