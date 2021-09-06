Employer Application Deadline for Hansen Interns

Applications are still open for employers in northwest Kansas interested in a Fort Hays State University spring or summer intern.
Thanks to a grant from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation, funding was made possible for 25 paid internships during the 2021-22 academic year, including the summer 2022 term.
Applications for spring and summer interns will be accepted through September 17th.
Eligible employers must be located within the Hansen Foundation’s 26-county service area: the block of counties stretching from the Cheyenne-Wallace County east, including the Republic-Saline County area and Ellsworth County.
Interested employers should go to the Career Services page on the FHSU website (fhsu.edu/career/employers/
