Employer Application Deadline for Hansen Interns

Fort Hays State UniversitySeptember 6, 2021

Applications are still open for employers in northwest Kansas interested in a Fort Hays State University spring or summer intern.

Thanks to a grant from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation, funding was made possible for 25 paid internships during the 2021-22 academic year, including the summer 2022 term.

Applications for spring and summer interns will be accepted through September 17th.

 Eligible employers must be located within the Hansen Foundation’s 26-county service area: the block of counties stretching from the Cheyenne-Wallace County east, including the Republic-Saline County area and Ellsworth County.

Interested employers should go to the Career Services page on the FHSU website (fhsu.edu/career/employers/hansen-internship-program) to learn more about the program and complete the application. Employers will be asked to provide a detailed job description for the internship.

Employers must come from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation Service area.

 

