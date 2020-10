A man loses his hand in a workplace accident at the Signify plant.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that emergency crews were sent to the Signify Plant–formerly Phillips–3861 S. Old 81 Highway, at 7:52 a.m. Sunday.

A 63-year-old male employee was working with a drill press when his sleeve got caught. The result of which severed his hand.

The man was sent to Salina Regional Health Center by EMS.