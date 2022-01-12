Salina, KS

Employee Gets Caught Stealing From Tractor Supply

KSAL StaffJanuary 12, 2022

An employee of a Salina business is in trouble after several alleged incidents of him stealing from his job site.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer was sent to Tractor Supply. located at 3120 Riffel Drive,  for a reported employee theft on Tuesday.

The officer learned that on Dec. 31, the manager observed an employee loading items on a forklift and placing them in the bed of the employee’s pickup. The manager checked the employee’s purchase records and found the items had not been purchased. In reviewing surveillance back to May 4, 2021, the employee was caught stealing items on 43 different occasions.

The total of the items taken was approximately $4,900. The subject has been identified as Keith Foth, a 69-year-old man from Salina. He was arrested and charges are being requested for one count of felony theft.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

