Emergency Solutions Grant Opportunities Available

The City of Salina is encouraging local agencies to apply for an Emergency Solutions Grant.

According to the City, through a local government agency, the Emergency Solutions Grant provides nonprofit agencies funding to provide emergency housing services and housing stability to Salina residents in need. The City of Salina has been the local government entity for the grant for over two decades.

The fund matching grant gives local agencies more opportunities to provide housing stability, prevent homelessness, and fund shelter operations and outreach. Previous agencies to receive the grant funding include:

Ashby House

Catholic Charities

Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas (DVACK)

Salina Grace

The City of Salina encourages nonprofit agencies interested in receiving funding to assist Salina’s homeless population or at-risk of homelessness population to contact the Community Relations Division to learn more about the grant and its funding opportunities. To be included in the City’s grant application, agencies will be required to provide completed grant application and all supporting documents by Friday, April 26th by 5PM.