Emergency Accident Reporting Plan Implemented

Todd PittengerJanuary 1, 2022

Salina Police have implemented the “Emergency Accident Reporting Plan” to hazardous driving conditions as the number of motor vehicle accidents exceeds the Department’s ability to respond in a timely manner.

Eligible accidents: Any non-hit and run, non-personal injury motor vehicle accident that does not require towing,
and does not involve alcohol or drugs.

Driver requirements: Exchange personal information with the other driver(s) involved or property owner.

Complete an Emergency Accident Reporting Plan accident report form as completely as possible and mail or
deliver the completed report to the Salina Police Department within 48 hours.

Emergency Accident Reporting Plan forms are available at the Salina Police Department, they are also available
on-line at www.salina-ks.gov/reportsandnotifications by selecting the Emergency Accident Report Form

