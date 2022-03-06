Salina, KS

Emergency Accident Reporting Plan Enacted

Todd PittengerMarch 6, 2022

Salina Police have enacted their Emergency Accident Reporting Plan, or EARP.

Non-injury accidents, non hit and run, an accident that does not require towing and you don’t believe alcohol or drugs have been involved can be filed on-line or in person at the police department.

The agency says the Emergency Accident Reporting Plan has been implemented due to hazardous driving conditions as the number of motor vehicle accidents exceeds the Department’s ability to respond in a timely manner.

Eligible accidents: Any non-hit and run, non-personal injury motor vehicle accident that does not require towing,and does not involve alcohol or drugs.

Driver requirements: Exchange personal information with the other driver(s) involved or property owner.

Complete an Emergency Accident Reporting Plan accident report form as completely as possible and mail or
deliver the completed report to the Salina Police Department within 48 hours.Emergency Accident Reporting
Plan forms are available at the Salina Police Department, they are also available on-line by selecting the Emergency Accident Report Form.

The local media will be notified when the Emergency Accident Reporting Plan has ended

