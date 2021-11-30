Embattled Lawmaker Faces Complaint

A Kansas lawmaker is facing a complaint from several of his colleagues in the legislature.

KCTV reports that six female members of the Kansas Legislature have filed a complaint against State Representative Aaron Coleman of Kansas City, Kansas.

The complaint reads that Coleman’s behavior puts legislators, state employees and visitors to the State Capitol at risk and makes it unsafe for him to serve in the state House of Representatives.

The 21-year-old Coleman was arrested in Douglas County this past weekend on suspicion of driving under the influence, and he was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery following a separate incident involving his brother last month.