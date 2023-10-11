Embark on Emotionally Rich Musical Journey

An award-winning flutist whose “standout” and “vibrant” performances (Miami Herald) have taken him around the world will land on the stage in downtown.

Embark on an emotionally rich musical journey with the Salina Symphony Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. at the Stiefel Theatre.

The Symphony will open the Passage-themed concert with Barber’s thoughtful Adagio for Strings. The orchestra will then be joined by flutist Daniel Velasco for a performance of Michael Daugherty’s virtuosic and heart-wrenching Trail of Tears, a strikingly beautiful work that demonstrates how the human spirit deals with upheaval and adversity.

Following intermission, the orchestra will present Penderecki’s intensely romantic and lush Second Symphony, “Christmas.” The concert will end with Bach’s beloved Sheep May Safely Graze.

Guest Artist

Daniel Velasco is an award-winning flutist whose “standout” and “vibrant” performances (Miami Herald) have taken him around the world. He has been a soloist with the Minnesota Orchestra and the National Symphony Orchestra of Ecuador, among many others.

Velasco has also been featured as a guest performer across the United States. Orchestral festivals include the Latin American Orchestra and Chautauqua Music Festival, as well as tours through Chile and Central America with the Orchestra of the Americas. Velasco is currently the flute professor at the University of Kansas.