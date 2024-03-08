Email Scam Cost Salina Man $11,000

A Salina man was scammed out of $11,000 after calling the number on an email he believed was from a computer virus protection company.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, scammers told the 72-year-old man he owed them $450 or his contract would be cancelled.

While on the phone he said the scammers then deposited $10,000 into his bank account which they demanded to be returned in Bit Coin.

At their direction he sent $8,000 in bit coin and another $3,000 in gift cards before contacting police.

Captain Feldman reminds the public to contact your bank our law enforcement if you believe you are being scammed.