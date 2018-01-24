Salina, KS

Email Leads to $70K Scam

KSAL StaffJanuary 24, 2018

Salina Police are investigating a $70,000 scam that began with an email request from someone posing as a company’s CEO.

Police Sergeant Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that staff at Occupational Performance Corporation, 917 E. Prescott, received an email from a source they believed was the agency’s CEO, requesting that $37,000 should be transferred to an outside account on January 15.

That request proved nefarious – along with two other directives from the same source to transfer $70,000 and then $90,000 to them.

The company became suspicious and did not follow through on the last request and called police.

The investigation is ongoing and Sergeant Feldman says the bank did stop payment on the $37,000 request and that they are still hoping the $70,000 loss can be avoided.

“It depends on how quickly the money was moved in the transaction,” Feldman said.

“When it comes to a large sum requested, the key is to confirm before you do anything.”

