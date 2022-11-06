Ellsworth’s Season comes to an end with 33-6 loss to Kingman

The Meridian Media Game of the Week would travel to Kingman on Friday night where #2 Kingman Eagles would host #4 Ellsworth Bearcats. Kingman would prove to Ellsworth they were too much to handle and would win 33-6 to advance to the sectional round of the 2A playoffs.

The Eagles would get the scoring started with a 52 yard bomb from Senior quarterback Nolan Freund to Junior wide receiver Carter Helm and Kingman would lead 7-0 with 1:12 left to go in the 1st quarter.

In the 2nd quarter the Eagles would add two more touchdowns before halftime. First, Nolan Freund would punch it in from 1 yard out and the Eagles would lead 14-0. Then with 2:20 left until halftime Freund would throw his second touchdown pass of the ballgame. This time it would be 15 yard pitch and catch to Junior receiver Tristan Davidson and the Eagles would take a 21-0 lead into halftime.

The Bearcats would come out firing on all cylinders and march right down the field and Junior quarterback Will Cravens would scamper on from 9 yards out to put Ellsworth on the board 21-6 with 7:27 remaining in the 3rd. It wouldn’t take long for Kingman to answer as they used just 2 plays to get back to the Ellsworth 1 yard line. Freund would then get his second rushing touchdown on the evening and the Eagles led 27-6. That’s where the 3rd quarter would end.

Just a lone touchdown by Kingman in the 4th with a strike from 25 yards out from Freund to Senior receiver Avrey Albright with 6:39 left to go in the game and the Eagles led 33-7. That would be the final score of the evening as Ellsworth would fail to get in the end zone again.

The Nex-Tech Wireless Player is Kingman’s Nolan Freund as he would score 2 rushing touchdowns and 2 passing touchdowns on the night.

The H&R Block of the game would belong to Ellsworth’s Senior Josh Rodriguez as he would come off the edge and block a PAT in the 3rd quarter to keep it a 21 point game.

Ellsworth is done for the season and finishes the season with an 8-2 record. Kingman would move to 10-0 and will advance to the sectional round of the playoffs and faces Beloit next Friday.