Ellsworth Woman Wins $50,000

Todd PittengerOctober 12, 2018

A woman from Ellsworth has won a $50,000 grand prize.

Roberta Waymaster was announced Friday as the grand prize winner of the Casey’s General Store 50th anniversary sweepstakes.

Waymaster was presented a $50,000 check.

Waymaster  described winning as “amazing and unbelievable”.  She added she is “forever blessed”.

What is Waymaster going to do with her newfound fortune? She wasn’t sure, but she was going to build a shed she has long needed.

Waymaster also said she has a son in college and she’s “sure he will need some”.  Her son Jordan is a student at Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina.

 

 

Have you heard? We have a winner for our 50th Anniversary Sweepstakes! Congratulations to our $50,000 winner, Roberta Waymaster of Ellsworth, Kansas!

Posted by Casey's General Store on Friday, October 12, 2018

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Ellsworth Woman Wins $50,000

