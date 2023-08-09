Ellsworth Volleyball 2023 Season Preview

The Ellsworth Bearcat Volleyball team won 21 matches last season, and returns all but two players from that group in 2023, as well as a group of solid underclassmen ready to elevate the program even further.

Ellsworth and Head Coach Amy Johnson bring back three NCAA All-League performers in Senior Setter Kylan Turnipseed, who has earned all-league nods each of the last two years, and Senior Isabelle Lindsley and Sophomore Elyse Haxton.

“They’re really hungry, and they’re hoping to spread that with the younger girls,” said Coach Johnson in an interview with KSAL, speaking about her team’s veterans gearing up for the upcoming year.

The Bearcats return five seniors from a season ago, as well as add in two additional senior transfers, one from Wilson, and one from Lucas, so veteran leadership will be one of the biggest strengths for Ellsworth this fall.

While practices have not officially begun, Coach Johnson says that her team has been working hard in the offseason, even hosting student-lead conditioning workouts for not just volleyball, but all sports within the school, and that come Monday when their first practice begins, her team will be ready to hit the ground running.

“They definitely would always love a league championship,” said Johnson of the team’s goals this year. “But, I think first or second in the league is something that we think is definitely attainable, and we went over that 20-win mark last year, and we’re excited and early on will tell a lot.”

The Ellsworth Volleyball team will open its season with a league match at home on August 29th, hosting the Republic County Buffaloes before hosting a triangular against Beloit and Ellinwood on the 31st as well.

Bearcat fans can tune in regularly to 1150 KSAL and 106.7 FM for updates from Coach Amy Johnson and the Ellsworth Volleyball program.