Ellsworth State Basketball to air on KSAL

Meridian Media and 1150 KSAL are excited to announce coverage of the Ellsworth Bearcats Boys Basketball team, covering their State Tournament games beginning Wednesday afternoon.

The Bearcats, lead by second-year Head Coach Brett Rolfs have earned their first berth in the State Tournament since 1991, and KSAL is proud to continue its partnership with Ellsworth High School, especially after an exciting fall covering the Bearcat Football team’s postseason run.

Competition for the 19-4 Bearcats begins on Wednesday at 4 PM, as Ellsworth takes on the Wellsville Eagles in the State Quarterfinals from the Hutchinson Sports Arena. Pregame coverage will begin on 1150 KSAL, 106.7 FM, and online at KSAL.com beginning at 3:45 PM.

Meridian Media Sports Director Jackson Schneider will bring you coverage live from Hutchinson all weekend long.

STATE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY – vs Wellsville, 4 PM

FRIDAY – vs winner of Beloit/Topeka Hayden, 2 PM (IF WIN WEDNESDAY)

SATURDAY – State Third Place Game, 12 PM / State Championship, 4 PM