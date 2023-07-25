Ellsworth product Kaden Davis signs with Cardinals

After a successful season in the USFL’s Michigan Panthers, former Northwest Missouri State Bearcat Kaden Davis has signed on with the Arizona Cardinals.

Michigan Panther WR Kaden Davis has signed with the Arizona Cardinals 🙌🔥 pic.twitter.com/eMtd0NEuPl — USFL (@USFL) July 25, 2023

The Ellsworth, Kansas native caught 8 passes for 83 yards in 2023 with Michigan, but made most of his impact on special teams, averaging 22 yards per kickoff return and totaling 311 yards on his returns.

Davis had spent time in 2022 as an undrafted free agent rookie with the Denver Broncos, but did not see action in any games. He’ll look to make an impact on an Arizona roster that struggled mightily in 2022, winning just four games.