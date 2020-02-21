Salina, KS

Ellsworth Man Convicted of Child Sex Crimes

Todd PittengerFebruary 21, 2020

An Ellsworth man has been convicted of four child sex-crime related charges.

According to  Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, 59-year-old Karl Van Nice was found guilty by an Ellsworth County jury of two counts of rape, one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and one count of aggravated sexual battery.

The crimes were committed between September 2015 and January 2016. The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Ellsworth Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Assistant Attorney General Will Manly of Schmidt’s office prosecuted the case.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

