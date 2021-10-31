Ellsworth County Chase Ends With Crash

A crash during a high speed pursuit in Ellsworth County sent two people to the hospital Saturday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Mazda3 Grand Touring passenger car driven by 26-year-old Jose Medina from Phoenix, Arizona, was headed west on a rural road fleeing from law enforcement. He lost control in the north ditch and rolled.

Two passengers in the car suffered possible injuries and were transported to the hospital in Ellsworth. They are identified as:

18-year-old Destiny Armstrong – Glendale, Arizona

31-year-old Alaina Kennedy – Council Bluffs, Iowa

Medina suffered no apparent injuries.

The crash happened at around 7:15 Saturday night in Ellsworth County in the 700 block of Ave N, or .65 miles east of 7th Road.