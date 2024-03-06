Ellsworth Bearcats fall in 3A State Quarterfinals

HUTCHINSON, KS – The Ellsworth Bearcats returned to the State Basketball Tournament on Wednesday, appearing for the first time since 1991. The task at hand, the #4-seeded Wellsville Eagles out of the Pioneer League in Northeast Kansas. The Eagles, would win the game 48-38.

Wellsville jumped out to a 10-point lead in the second quarter, leading 16-6, but the Bearcats never waivered, rallying to within 22-21 at halftime. Ellsworth closed the second period on a 15-6 run, sparked by the stellar play of Riley Stone.

In the second half, Ellsworth would jockey for the lead at multiple points, but take a three-point edge, and seemingly all the momentum into the fourth quarter. The Bearcats would be able to push the lead to no more than four in the game, and in the final stanza, Wellsville’s vaunted defense would rear its head.

The Eagles forced the Bearcats into several tough shots, holding Ellsworth to just 1-9 shooting in the final quarter, and using a patient, slowed offensive approach, the Eagles would simultaneously melt the fourth quarter away, eventually leading to the win.

Riley Stone would lead Ellsworth in scoring on the day, tallying 16 points on 6-10 shooting and a perfect 4-4 at the free throw line. He would earn the Becker Auto & Trailers Camper Superstore Player of the Game award, earning a double-double with 10 rebounds as well.

Will Cravens would be the only other Bearcat in double-figures, scoring 13 points, but EHS’s leading-scorer on the season was held by the solid defense of Wellsville to just 5-21 shooting in the game.

For the Eagles, Kenyon Gillins would lead the way with 17 points, and Calvin Dwyer would add14 points as their only double figure scorers.

Ellsworth’s 10th all-time appearance in the State Tournament, and first since 1991 would come up empty, but the Bearcats season will be one to remember, finishing 19-5 overall, with 4 of the 5 losses coming to State-Qualifiers (Beloit x2, Sacred Heart, and Wellsville).

SCORING:

(5) ELLSWORTH – 8 -13 – 14 – 3 / 38

(4) WELLSVILLE – 10 – 12 – 10 – 16 / 48

ELLSWORTH BEARCATS (19-5)

Riley Stone – 16

Will Cravens – 13

Lane Rolfs – 6

Cooper McGowan – 2

Daxton Leiker – 1

WELLSVILLE EAGLES (21-3)

Kenyon Gillins – 17

Calvin Dwyer – 14

Dezmond Winton – 7

Willima Dorsey – 6

Chase Douglas – 2

Landon Geist – 2

3A BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT BRACKET AND RESULTS