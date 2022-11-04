Salina, KS

Ellsworth at Kingman set for Meridian Media Game of the Week

Jackson SchneiderNovember 4, 2022

Tonight the 8-1 Ellsworth Bearcats travel south to take on the 9-0 Kingman Eagles in the KSHSAA 2A football playoffs.

The contest will be featured on FM 104.9 and online at KSAL.com as the Meridian Media Game of the Week. Coverage will begin at 6:45 PM with the Freddy’s and Moka’s Pregame Show, with Kickoff slated for just after 7 PM.

Todd Senecal and Jacob Simpson will bring live play-by-play coverage of the contest, featuring interviews from Ellsworth Head Coach Josh Homolka and Kingman Head Coach Tanner Hageman.

The winner will claim a Regional Title and advance to the State Quarterfinals in the 2A bracket.

November 4, 2022 Comments

