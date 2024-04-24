Ellsworth announces Jeff Landon as Head Boys Basketball Coach

Ellsworth High School and Athletics Director Ron Davis announced Wednesday the hiring of Jeff Landon as the next Head Boys Basketball Coach of the Bearcats, pending board approval.

Landon returns to Ellsworth after having spent ten years coaching at the college level. He had previously served as an assistant coach with the Ellsworth girls program.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Landon back to the Bearcat family,” said Athletics Director Ron Davis. “Coach is a fundamental teacher of the game of basketball, brings leadership and strong ties back to Ellsworth.”

Landon will take over for Brett Rolfs who led the Bearcats over the past two seasons, including taking them to the Class 3A State Tournament this past year.