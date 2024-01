The Ell-Saline Wrestling team competed at Remington High School on Friday, taking six wrestlers, with all of them placing in competition.

The Ell-Saline girls would finish in 6th place as a unit, while the boys would finish in 7th.

Girls:

Kinlea Reimler – 2nd (190)

Hailey Miller – 3rd (190)

Jenifer Calzada – 2nd (Hwt)

Boys:

Hayden Jacobs – 3rd (120)

Niko Reidel – 4th (195)

Maddox Moore – 4th (Hwt)