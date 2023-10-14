Ell-Saline wins 6th in a row, knocks off Washington County 56-0

On a cold and windy Friday night the #6 Ell-Saline Cardinals (5-1, 3-0) would travel to Washington to take on the Washington County Tigers (2-4, 0-3) in week 7 of the regular season. Coming off their big win last week over Clifton-Clyde the Cardinals would begin right where they left off and coast to a 56-0 victory and the game was over at halftime.

Ell-Saline would get the scoring started early in the 1st quarter as quarterback Marshall Johnson would call his own number and find paydirt from 26-yards out and the Cardinals led 8-0.

After an interception by Cardinal’s defensive back Kas Kramer on the next Tigers offensive possession, Ell-Saline would use the short field and running back Joe Hiechel would scamper in from the 5-yard line.

On the next offensive possession for the Tigers after 3 plays they were forced to punt and the snap went over punter Kale Miller’s head and into the endzone. Although Miller was able to fall on it the endzone it was still good for a Cardinal safety.

Ell-Saline would strike again at the 2:02 mark in the 1st quarter. This time it was running back Ryder Dent showing of his speed as he would race in from 24 yards out for his 11th touchdown of the season.

The Cardinals wanted to score one more time in the first quarter as Joe Hiechel would find the endzone for his second time in the ballgame as he would catch the edge and run it in from the 29-yard line with just .3 seconds left on the clock in the quarter. The Cardinals would lead 34-0 after the 1st quarter.

It was much of the same in the 2nd quarter as Ell-Saline was able to score with ease and Ryder Dent would punch it in from 2 yards out for his second touchdown of the ballgame.

Wide Receiver Kas Kramer wanted to get in the scoring column as well as he would take a jet sweep from Johnson and would get to the corner of the endzone from the 4-yard line for another Cardinal touchdown.

Ell-Saline would score one more time on the ballgame, as senior Ryder Dent would score his 3rd touchdown on the game and 13th of the season on 7-yard burst up the middle and make the score 56-0 with 2:20 left in the game.

The Cardinals had their best game defensively as they were able to hold Washington County to no first downs in the ball game.

With their 6th win in a row #6 Ell-Saline moves to 6-1 on the season and 4-0 in Class 8-man DI District 5 play and will host a tough squad in Lincoln next Friday in Brookville for Senior Night,

Washington County would fall to 2-5 on the season and 0-4 in Class 8-man DI District 5 play and will travel to Mankato next week to take on Rock Hills.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Marshall Johnson and Ryder Dent

H&R Block of the Game: Kas Kramer

Box Score

Ell-Saline – 34 – 22 – 0 – 0 / 56

Washington County – 0 – 0 – 0 – 0 / 0