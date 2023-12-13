Ell-Saline travels to Ellinwood and sweeps the Eagles

GIRLS: ELL-SALINE 57, ELLINWOOD 36

The Cardinals were back on the road Tuesday night as they would travel to Ellinwood to take on the Ellinwood Eagles. The Eagles swept the Cardinals a season ago and Ell-Saline was looking for payback.

Ell-Saline Lady Cardinals would come out of the gates on fire and knock down 3-3 pointers in the 1st quarter including 2 of those from senior Ally Richards, the other coming from senior Bayleigh Schneider. Ell-Saline would build a comfortable lead after the 1st quarter and led 22-13.

The Cardinal defense would put the clamp down in the 2nd quarter as the offense kept clicking and Ell-Saline would take a 36-16 lead into halftime.

It was back-and-forth for the whole 2nd half as the teams would just trade buckets. Ell-Saline would outscore Ellinwood 21-20 in the final 2 quarters and cruise to a 57-36 victory.

Ell-Saline was lead in scoring by senior Avery Richards who would finish with a season high 12 points in the matchup. Seniors Brin Hecker and Ally Richards would both add 11 of their own as 3 lady Cardinals reached double digits.

The lady Eagles were led in scoring by freshman Reece Stickney who finished the night with a game high 17.

Ell-Saline moves to 3-2 on the season and will travel to Belle Plaine on Thursday to take on the lady Dragons in the CPL/HOA challenge. Ellinwood drops to 1-4 and will travel to Ellis to take on the lady Railroaders on Friday.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: AVERY RICHARDS (12 POINTS)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: BRIN HECKER

ELL-SALINE (3-2) – 22 – 14 – 14 – 7 / 57

ELLINWOOD (1-4) – 13 – 3 – 14 – 6 / 36

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Avery Richards 12, Ally Richards & Brin Hecker 11, Bayleigh Schneider 9, Reygan Schrock 6, Taelor Hardesty 4, Isabelle Porter & Kalei Powell 2.

Ellinwood – Reece Stickney 17, Addison Stickney 6, Morgan Shinliver 4, Bennett Jacobs & Regan Widener, Allison Ricker 2, Emma Neinke 1.

BOYS: ELL-SALINE 55, ELLINWOOD 29

In the night cap the Ell-Saline Cardinals were looking to bounce back after their first loss of the season to Bennington in the Tri-County Championship on Saturday and the Cardinals would not disappoint.

The Cardinals would get off to a slow start in the beginning but would still lead after the 1st quarter 10-9.

Ell-Saline would come to life in the 2nd quarter though and outscore the Eagles 24-8. Junior Brogan Rowley would score 10 points and sophomore Kas Kramer would add 8 just in the quarter alone. The Cardinals would take a 34-17 lead into the locker room.

Ell-Saline would come out in the 2nd half and continue playing solid defense and would outscore the Eagles 21-12 in the final half and would coast to 55-29 victory.

Brogan Rowley, Kas Kramer and Marshall Johnson would all finish with a game high 14 points to lead the Cardinal attack.

The Eagles were led in scoring by senior Mason Moore who would finish the night with 13 points. Moore was the only Eagle to reach double figures.

Ell-Saline moves to 4-1 on the season and will back at home on Friday to take on the Garden Plain Owls in the CPL/HOA challenge. Ellinwood drops to 3-2 and will travel to Ellis to take on the Railroaders on Friday.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: MARSHALL JOHNSON (14 POINTS OFF THE BENCH)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: BROGAN ROWLEY

ELL-SALINE (4-1) – 10 – 24 – 11 – 10 / 55

ELLINWOOD (3-2) – 9 – 8 – 4 – 8 / 29

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Brogan Rowley/Kas Kramer/Marshall Johnson 14, Reese Krone 7, Garrison Zerger & Trey Williams 3.

Ellinwood – Mason Moore 13, Landon Simpson 8, Drew Heinz 4, Campbell Coleman & Drake Hosman 2.