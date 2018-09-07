Ell-Saline Tames Remington

The Ell-Saline Cardinals continued their hot start to the 2018 high school football season Friday night, cruising past the Remington Broncos 48-6 in Brookville.

For the second consecutive game, Ell-Saline (2-0) played 48 minutes of football without begin forced to punt, racking up seven touchdown against an outmatched Remington squad.

The Cardinals got it started with 7:48 to play in the first quarter as junior tailback Luke Parks rushed for a four-yard touchdown to give Ell-Saline the early 7-0 lead.

On their next four series, the Cardinals utilized their high-octane offense to come away with four big-play scores.

Late in the first quarter, senior quarterback Nick Davenport broke a series of tackles to bust free down the near sideline for 45-yard rushing touchdown to give Ell-Saline a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

On the first play of the second quarter, Davenport connected on a 40-yard bomb to sophomore wide receiver Treyton Peterson for another touchdown strike, making it 21-0. On the following series, Davenport connected on another deep pass, this time hitting junior Sawyer Kramer for a 41-yard touchdown pass. Following a failed extra point, Ell-Saline led it 27-0. After forcing another stop on defense, the Cardinals found paydirt yet again on their final possession of the first half, with Luke Parks breaking free for a 38-yard score – his second touchdown run of the night, and Ell-Saline took a 34-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Both teams agreed to a running-clock second half, but the quick clock couldn’t stop the Cardinal attack. With 7:53 to play in the third quarter, Davenport matched his two touchdown passes on the game with his second rushing touchdown, scoring from six yards out to give Ell-Saline a 41-0 advantage.

The Cardinals would put up their final points of the night in the fourth quarter, as senior running back Joel Came bulled his way through a host of would-be Remington tacklers for a five-yard touchdown to make it 48-0.

With 0:45 left, Remington (0-2) broke the shutout on a five-yard touchdown run from senior quarterback Weston Sommers.

Ell-Saline racked up 406 yards of offense on the night. Through the air, the Cardinals finished with 138 passing yards, with Davenport going 6-for-8 for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Backup signal caller T.J. Morrical completed his only pass of the night, good for 12 yards for the sophomore reserve.

Kramer hauled in three catches for 62 yards and a touchdown. Came caught two passes for 24 yards. Peterson caught one ball for his 40-yard touchdown reception, and junior Owen Bradley found himself on the receiving end of Morrical’s only pass attempt of the night, good for the 12-yard grab.

On the ground, Ell-Saline tallied 268 rushing yards on 27 carries. Kramer led the way with 65 yards on four carries with a touchdown. Parks gained 63 yards on eight carries with two scores. Davenport ran it four times for 62 yards and two touchdowns. Came carried five times for 35 yards and a score. Bradley ran four times for 27 yards. Morrical carried it once for nine yards, while sophomore Keenan Drees rushed once for seven yards.

Ell-Saline will play up a class for the third-consecutive week next Friday, as the 1A Cardinals will hit the road for the first time this season in a clash of 2-0 teams, squaring off with the 2A Hutchinson-Trinity Celtics.