Ell-Saline Takes Care of Marion on Sweetheart Night in Brookville

GIRLS: ELL-SALINE 39, MARION 35

It was Sweetheart night in Brookville as the Ell-Saline Cardinals would play host to the Marion Warriors. The Ell-Saline Lady Cardinals would use a strong showing by senior Brin Hecker as they would break the 4-game losing skid with a 39-35 victory over Marion.

It was a pretty even start for both teams as the lady Warriors would build a slight lead after the 1st quarter, 13-11.

Ell-Saline would go to work on both sides of the ball in the 2nd quarter as they would outscore the lady Warriors 12-4. The lady Cardinals would go into the locker room with a 23-17 lead.

Marion would outscore Ell-Saline in the 2nd half 18-16, but ultimately come up short as the lady Cardinals would get back in the win column with a 39-35 victory.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring by Brin Hecker who would finish the night with a game high 15 points.

Junior Kenna Wesner would lead the lady Warriors in scoring on the evening with 9 points.

Ell-Saline moves to 7-8 on the season and 2-4 in HOA league play and will travel to Bennington on Tuesday night to take on the lady Bulldogs for the second time this season. Marion falls to 6-10 on the season and 2-4 in HOA league play and will play Inman next Tuesday night in Inman.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: Brin Hecker (15 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Reygan Schrock

BOX SCORE

MARION (6-10)(2-4) – 13 – 4 – 6 – 12 / 35

ELL-SALINE (7-8)(2-4) – 11 – 12 – 7 – 9 / 39

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Brin Hecker 15, Reygan Schrock 8, Avery & Ally Richards 5, Bayleigh Schneider 3, Isabelle Porter 2, Taelor Hardesty 1.

Marion – Kenna Wesner 9, Erin Regnier 7, Grace Hett/Calleigh Soyez 5, Taryn Kraus 3, Hailey Harshman/Shaliah Ensley/Kate Wessel 2.

BOYS: ELL-SALINE 63, MARION 27

In the nightcap it was all Ell-Saline as they would lead from start to finish behind a big performance from sophomore Trey Williams.

Ell-Saline would start off scoring early and often as they raced out to a 15-5 lead after the 1st quarter. Trey Williams would knock down 2 of his 5 three pointers of the night in the 1st.

The Cardinals would continue to put on a clinic in the 2nd quarter as junior Brogan Rowley would drive baseline and go up for a monster dunk that included an and one and crowd erupted. Ell-Saline would take a 33-12 lead into the locker room.

With a running clock the whole 4th quarter Ell-Saline would outscore the Warriors 30-15 in the final 2 quarters and coast to a 63-27 win.

Trey Williams would lead the Cardinal attack as he would finish with a game high 15 points. Senior Marshall Johnson would chip in 10 as the other Cardinal player to reach double digits.

Senior Jake Lanning would finish with a team high 8 points on the night for the Warriors.

Ell-Saline moves to 13-2 on the season and 5-1 in HOA league play and will travel to Bennington on Tuesday night to take on the Bulldogs for the second time this season. Marion falls to 7-9 on the season and 2-4 in HOA league play and will play Inman next Tuesday night in Inman.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: Trey Williams (15 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Brogan Rowley

BOX SCORE

MARION (7-9)(1-5) – 5 – 7 – 8 – 7 / 27

#8 ELL-SALINE (13-2)(5-1) – 15 – 18 – 21 – 9 / 63

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Trey Williams 15, Marshall Johnson 10, Reese Krone 9, Kas Kramer 8, Brogan Rowley 7, Joe Hiechel/Garrison Zerger 4, Tayton Williams/Kade Christy/Jake Tillberg 2.

Marion – Jake Lanning 8, Jonathan Frese 6, Carson Krause 4, Braydon Blackman 3, Isaac Wesner/Kadon Mercer/Luke Watkins 2.