Ell-Saline Sweeps Wichita Classical in Brookville

GIRLS: ELL-SALINE 40, WICHITA CLASSICAL 35

Ell-Saline was back in action Thursday night and would host the Wichita Classical Saints in Brookville in a make up game. It was the Cardinals claiming victory in both games.

In the girls game both teams would get out to a quick start but it was Ell-Saline who led after the 1st quarter 12-10.

Both teams would struggle to find shots in the 2nd quarter and Ell-Saline would take a 19-18 lead into halftime.

The lady Cardinals and lady Saints would trade buckets in the 3rd quarter but it was Ell-Saline still leading 30-28 going into the final stanza.

Wichita Classical would score the first points of the 4th quarter and tie the game at 30 apiece. Senior Brin Hecker would knock down back-to-back 3’s and build a 6-point lead 36-30 and coast to a 40-35 victory.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring by Brin Hecker who would finish with game high 16 points in the matchup.

The lady Saints were led in scoring by junior Nevi Wilkey who would drop 15 points.

Ell-Saline moves to 8-9 on the season and will be back in action Friday night as they travel to Sterling to take on the lady Black Bears. Wichita Classical drops to 10-9 on the season and will finish the season next Tuesday against Flint Hills.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: Brin Hecker (16 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Bayleigh Schneider

Box Score

WICHITA CLASSICAL (10-9) – 10 – 13 – 8 – 12 / 43

ELL-SALINE (8-9)(2-5) – 6 – 13 – 12 – 11 / 42

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Brin Hecker 16, Ally Richards/Reygan Schrock 7, Avery Richards 6, Bayleigh Schneider/Taelor Hardesty 2.

Wichita Classical – Nevi Wilkey 15, Maggie Neill/Flannery Black 7, Jane Neill 5, Kate Zickafoose 1

BOYS: ELL-SALINE 66, WICHITA CLASSICAL 54

In the night cap the Ell-Saline Cardinals were looking to beat Wichita Classical for the second time this season. The Cardinals beat the Saints in the semifinal game of the Canton-Galva Tournament in January 45-41 to give the Saints their first loss of the season. Ell-Saline would also give the Saints their 3rd loss of the season as they would win Thursday night 66-54.

Ell-Saline would get off to a fast start and lead 20-8 in the 1st quarter before the Saints would score the next 5 points and the Cardinals led 20-13 after the 1st.

Wichita Classical would not be forgotten though as they would outscore the Cardinals in the 2nd quarter 17-6. The Saints would take a 30-26 lead into the locker room.

The Cardinals would come out on fire in the second half and outscore the Saints in the final two quarters 40-24, which included a 26-point 3rd quarter. The Cardinals would cruise to a 66-54 victory.

Ell-Saline were led in scoring by senior Marshall Johnson who finished the night with 15 points. Sophomore Trey Williams would add 11, sophomore Kas Kramer and junior Brogan Rowley would both chip in 10 points apiece.

The Saints were led in scoring by senior Charlie Graham with 15 points. Senior Daniel Young added 14 and senior Sam Wilkey added 12 as the other players to reach double figures.

Ell-Saline moves to 14-3 on the season and will be back in action Friday night as they travel to Sterling to take on the Black Bears. Wichita Classical drops to 16-3 on the season and will finish the season next Tuesday against Flint Hills.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: Marshall Johnson (15 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Brogan Rowley

Box Score

#4-2A WICHITA CLASSICAL (16-3) – 13 – 17 – 12 – 12 / 54

#5-2A ELL-SALINE (14-3)(5-2) – 20 – 6 – 26 – 14 / 66

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Marshall Johnson 15, Trey Williams 11, Brogan Rowley/Kas Kramer 10, Reese Krone/Joe Hiechel 10, Garrison Zerger/Tayton Williams 1

Wichita Classical – Charlie Graham 15, Daniel Young 14, Sam Wilkey 12, Tate Sinclair 8, Ty Sinclair 5