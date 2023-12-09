Ell-Saline sweeps Solomon in second game of Tri-County Classic

GIRLS: ELL-SALINE 52, SOLOMON 35

Ell-Saline was back in action Friday night with game two of the Tri-County Classic, this time the lady Cardinals would travel to Solomon and take on the Lady Gorillas and would come away with a runaway win 52-35.

The lady Cardinals would come out with a full head of steam in the 1st quarter and take it right to Solomon. Ell-Saline would out score Solomon 24-4 in the opening frame and not look back.

Things would slow up for the Cardinals in the 2nd quarter as they slowed down their full court defensive pressure and would take a 27-9 lead into the locker room.

After halftime the lady Cardinals would get things going again as senior Ally Richards would knock down 10 of her 19 points in the quarter including 2-3 pointers. Ell-Saline would take a 44-18 lead in the 4th.

Solomon would battle back in the 4th at one time bringing the game within 13 points but the lady Cardinals were able to keep the lady Gorillas at bay and would go onto win 52-35.

Ell-Saline was lead in scoring by Ally Richards who would finish with a game high 19 points in the matchup. Richards was the only lady Cardinal to reach double digits

The lady Gorillas were led in scoring by junior Lacie McLaughlin who would drop 11 points in the losing effort.

Ell-Saline moves to 2-1 on the young season and will travel back to Solomon Saturday to take on the Bennington Lady Bulldogs in game 3 of the Tri-County Classic. Solomon drops to 0-2 and will be back at home on Saturday to take on a tough Minneapolis squad.

NOTE: The final day of the Tri-County Classic has been held at Kansas Wesleyan University over the last several seasons, but that is not the case this year, as Kansas Wesleyan will host KCAC foe St. Mary on Saturday evening, moving the Tri-County to Solomon High School.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: ALLY RICHARDS (19 POINTS)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: BRIN HECKER

ELL-SALINE (2-1) – 24 – 3 – 17 – 8 / 52

SOLOMON (0-2) – 4 – 5 – 9 – 17 / 35

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline

Ally Richards – 19

Avery Richards – 8

Bayleigh Scheider, Reygan Schrock – 6

Taelor Hardesty – 5

Brin Hecker – 4

Isabelle Porter, Kalei Powell – 2

Solomon

Lacie McLaughlin – 11

Maya Newcomer – 8

Emersyn Shirack, Elise Baier – 6

Madison Suderman, Payton Ballou – 2

Pictures courtesy of Jenna Hull

BOYS: ELL-SALINE 64, MINNEAPOLIS 33

In the night cap it was all Ell-Saline again from start to finish as they would turn in a stellar performance and stay undefeated on the young season with a 64-33 win over Solomon.

Ell-Saline would start off with a bang and knock down 3-3 pointers in the 1st and would lead after one quarter 21-12.

The Cardinals would continue to pile it on in the 2nd quarter and would take a 38-21 lead into halftime.

It was a back-and-forth battle in the 3rd quarter as both teams would score 9 points in the quarter and the Cardinals still led by 17 points going into the 4th.

The Cardinals would continue to cruise in the 4th outscoring the Gorillas 17-3 and would go on to win the matchup 64-33.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring by sophomore Trey Williams who would finish the night with 14 points. Junior Brogan Rowley (13) and sophomore Reese Krone (12) would also finish in double figures for the Cardinals.

Senior Spencer Coup would lead the Gorillas in scoring with a game high 17 points and was the only Gorilla in double digits.

Ell-Saline moves to 3-0 on the season and will travel back to Solomon Saturday to take on Bennington in game 3 of the Tri-County Classic in a highly anticipated matchup. Solomon drops to 0-2 and will be at home on Saturday to take on Minneapolis.

Pictures courtesy of Jenna Hull

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: TREY WILLIAMS (14 POINTS)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: BROGAN ROWLEY

ELL-SALINE (3-0) – 21 – 17 – 9 – 17 / 64

SOLOMON (0-2) – 12 – 9 – 9 – 3 / 33

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline

Trey Williams – 14

Brogan Rowley – 13

Reese Krone – 12

Marshall Johnson – 9

Garrison Zerger – 8

Kas Kramer – 4

Landon May – 3

Tayton Williams – 1

Solomon

Spencer Coup – 17

Carlos Duran – 7

Cameron Herring – 5

Calvin Mattison – 2

Spencer Krause, Seth Pekarek – 1