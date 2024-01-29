Ell-Saline Sweeps Sedgwick to open up HOA League play

Ell-Saline was back in action Monday night to host the Sedgwick Cardinals to open up Heart of America League play for the Ell-Saline Cardinals. It was the Cardinals of Ell-Saline sweeping the Cardinals from Sedgwick.

GIRLS: ELL-SALINE 61, SEDGWICK 32

Senior Brin Hecker would open up the game on fire as she would score the first 12 points for Ell-Saline as they would lead Sedgwick after one 12-8.

The other Ell-Saline girls would get into the mix in the 2nd quarter as they would build a comfortable 32-15 lead going into the locker room.

Ell-Saline would outscore Sedgwick 29-17 in the final 2 quarters and would coast to a 61-32 victory.

Ell-Saline was lead in scoring by senior Brin Hecker who would finish the night with 19 points. Junior Taelor Hardesty would knock down 14 of her own as the other Ell-Saline player in double digits.

Sedgwick was led in scoring by junior Gaby Petersen who would knock down 11 to lead the Cardinal attack.

Ell-Saline moves to 6-4 on the season and 1-0 in HOA league play and will be back at home on Tuesday night against a tough Moundridge team. Sedgwick drops to 2-11 on the season and 0-2 in HOA league play and will play Marion on Tuesday night in Sedgwick.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: Brin Hecker (19 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Bayleigh Schneider

Box Score

SEDGWICK (2-11)(0-2) – 8 – 7 – 11 – 6 / 32

ELL-SALINE (6-4)(1-0) – 12 – 20 –18 – 11 / 61

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Brin Hecker 19, Taelor Hardesty 14, Reygan Schrock 9, Avery Richards 8, Ally Richards 7, Bayleigh Schneider 4.

Sedgwick – Gaby Petersen 10, Alivia Burns 6, Logan Stucky 5, Logan Budde & Madyson Evans 4, Lauren McGinn 3

BOYS: ELL-SALINE 55, SEDGWICK 20

In the night cap the Ell-Saline Cardinals would put on a clinic and would cruise to a 55-20 victory.

Ell-Saline would get off to a slow start but would still lead after the 1st quarter 10-8.

Junior Brogan Rowley would go to work in the 2nd quarter knocking down 3-3 pointers and building a 38-14 lead going into halftime.

Ell-Saline would outscore Sedgwick 17-6 in the 2nd half as the clock was running for most of the 4th quarter and Ell-Saline would go onto win 55-20.

Brogan Rowley would lead the Cardinal attack with 15 points. Trey Williams would come off the bench and add in 11 of his own as the other Cardinal in double digits.

Sedgwick was led in scoring by senior Jackson Scarlett who would finish the night with 6 points.

Ell-Saline moves to 9-1 on the season and 1-0 in HOA league play and will be back at home on Tuesday night against a tough Moundridge team. Sedgwick drops to 3-10 on the season and 0-2 in HOA league play and will play Marion on Tuesday night in Sedgwick.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: Brogan Rowley (15 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Marshall Johnson

Box Score

SEDGWICK (3-10)(0-2) – 8 – 6 – 4 – 2 / 20

#4 ELL-SALINE (9-1) – 10 – 28 – 8 – 9 / 55

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Brogan Rowley 15, Trey Williams 11, Kas Kramer 7, Marshall Johnson 6, Reese Krone & Garrison Zerger 4, Joe Hiechel & Tayton Williams 3, Jake Tillberg 2.

Sedgwick – Jackson Scarlett 6, Corey Crumrine & Michael Petersen 5, Jeff Nold 3, Maverick Stauth 1.