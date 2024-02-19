Ell-Saline Sweeps Rural Vista

GIRLS: ELL-SALINE 54, RURAL VISTA 34

Ell-Saline was back in action Monday night as they would travel to Hope to take on the Rural Vista Heat.

The lady Cardinals would get off to a really fast start as they would get easy buckets as they raced out to a 18-7 lead after the 1st quarter.

Ell-Saline would slow the scoring down just a bit in the 2nd quarter but still outscore the lady Heat 10-6 and took a 28-13 lead into the locker room.

The lady Cardinals would continue the scoring in the 2nd half as they would out Rural Vista 26-21 in the final 2 quarters and would coast to a 54-34 victory.

Ell-Saline was lead in scoring by junior Taelor Hardesty who would finish with game high 19 points in the matchup. Reygan Schrock also reached double figures with a season high 12 points.

The lady Heat was led in scoring by senior Angie Linder who would drop 12 points in the losing effort.

Ell-Saline moves to 10-9 on the season and will finish up the regular season Tuesday night in Brookville hosting the Hutch Trinity lady Celtics for Senior night. Rural Vista finishes the regular season with a 3-17 record and will start their sub-state action on Friday.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: Taelor Hardesty (19 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Brin Hecker

Box Score

ELL-SALINE (10-9) – 18 – 10 – 11 – 15 / 54

RURAL VISTA (3-17) – 7 – 6 – 13 – 8 / 34

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Taelor Hardesty 19, Reygan Schrock 12, Ally Richards 8, Bayleigh Schneider 6, Isabelle Porter 5, Jocelyn Taylor/Brin Hecker 2.

Rural Vista – Angie Linder 12, Shaylee Sanford 7, Clara Noeth/Bailey Rapp 4, Kambyl Riedy/Journey Peterson 3, Molly Hunnicutt 1.

BOYS: ELL-SALINE 78, RURAL VISTA 39

In the night cap Ell-Saline would put on an absolute clinic as 12 Cardinals would score on the night as they would run away with a 78-39 win.

The Cardinals would score early and often as they raced out to a 22-14 after the 1st quarter.

Ell-Saline would continue to put on a show in the 2nd quarter as they would out score the Heat 24-9 in the quarter and took a 46-23 lead into the locker room.

The Cardinals would keep the pedal down in the 2nd half as they outscored Rural Vista in the final 2 quarters 32-16 and cruise to a 78-39 win.

Ell-Saline was lead in scoring by senior Marshall Johnson who finished the night 15 points. Brogan Rowley also reached double figures with 14 points.

Senior Colton Jacobson and junior Nathan Traynor would lead the Heat attack as they both finished with 10 points on the night.

Ell-Saline moves to 15-4 on the season and will finish up the regular season Tuesday night in Brookville hosting the Hutch Trinity Celtics for Senior night. Rural Vista finishes the regular season with a 12-8 record and will start their sub-state action on Friday.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: Marshall Johnson (15 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Brogan Rowley

Box Score

ELL-SALINE (15-4) – 22 – 24 – 27 – 5 / 78

RURAL VISTA (12-8) – 14 – 9 – 7 – 9 / 39

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Marshall Johnson 15, Brogan Rowley 14, Joe Hiechel/Kas Kramer 8, Reese Krone/Garrison Zerger 6, Landon May/Trey Williams 5, Tayton Williams/Hunter Goscha, Melvin Lutes 3, Jake Tillberg 2.

Rural Vista – Colton Jacobson/Nathan Traynor 10, Grant Eskeldson 7, Trent Hoff 5, Koden Sanford 4, Colter Johnson 2, Logan Tate 1